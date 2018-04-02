Small fire displaces Jefferson City occupants

JEFFERSON CITY - A small fire damaged an apartment building on Clark Avenue early Friday morning.

At about 4:00 a.m., the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside the building.

First responders found a moderate amount of smoke conditions in the first floor apartment. They located a small smoldering fire in a bathroom and quickly put it out.

There are two other occupied apartments in the building. The American Red Cross had been called and assisted with temporary lodging for those occupants.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but appears to be accidental in nature.