Small Missouri Town Remembers Fallen Veteran

LA PLATA (AP) - A native of a small northeast Missouri town who died in Afghanistan will be forever remembered in his hometown.

The town of La Plata unveiled a warrior's cross memorial at a city park during the weekend to honor Pvt. 1st Class Adam Thomas.

Thomas joined the Army after graduating from La Plata High in 2000. He was on his second tour of duty with the 10th Mountain Division when he was killed during an ambush 10 years ago.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports hundreds of people turned out for the ceremony. Thomas' grandmother, Peggy Thomas, unveiled the statue, which includes a pair of combat boots, a rifle and Kevlar helmet.