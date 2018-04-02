Small Plane Crashes Near Branson; One Dead

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) -- A small, home-built plane crashed today in southwest Missouri, killing the pilot. The crash was reported in a wooded area of Henning State Park. Federal Aviation Administration Spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory says the victim hasn't been identified but that only one person was aboard the aircraft. She says the plane was a fixed wing, single-engine craft that had been built by the pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board was handling the crash investigation. Branson spokesman Jerry Adams says emergency crews responded to the reported crash near the Treasure Lake Resort west of Branson. He says several people reported seeing a twin-engine plane spiral down and crash at the site.