Small plane crashes near Spirit Airport in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD (AP) — The pilot of a small plane is hospitalized after a crash landing near Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

The pilot had to be extricated after the plane crashed Sunday night. The pilot's name and condition have not been released. He was the only person on board.

Authorities searched for two hours in the dark for the downed plane before finding it. The plane was seen going down about 8 p.m. and emergency officials had cellphone contact with the pilot.

After initially believing the plane was near the Missouri River in the Howell Island Conservation Area, it was found on airport property.