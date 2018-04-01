Small Plane Forced to Land in Missouri Cotton Field

KENNETT (AP) - A pilot and his wife are OK after a landing in a southeast Missouri cotton field.

KFVS-TV reports that the couple was flying Sunday from Texas to Kennett, Mo., when one of the engines failed.

The pilot, whose name and hometown were not released, was forced to make an emergency landing in a Pemiscot County cotton field.

The plane suffered minor damage.