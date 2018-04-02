Small Tremor Hits Southeast Missouri Town

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Earthquake-Mo. 10-19 0082 AP-MO--Earthquake-Mo.,0064 Small tremor hits southeast Missouri town LILBOURN, MO (AP) -- A three-point-four-magnitude earthquake shook a southeastern Missouri town yesterday afternoon along the New Madrid fault zone with no major injuries or damage reported. Only residents around the town of Lilbourn felt the quake at about 4 p.m., about 60 miles south of Cape Girardeau in the Missouri Bootheel. Experts say the tremor was relatively minor. (KRCG-TV) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-19-06 1639EDT