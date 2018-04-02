Smaller Towns Along Missouri River Face Biggest Flood risk

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Smaller communities along the Missouri River may face the greatest flood risk this summer as the water rises. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says this summer's Missouri River flooding could rival the record years of 1952 and 1993 in places.

Officials will increase releases to 150,000 cubic feet per second of water from five of the river's dams on Tuesday. As a result, the river will rise 5 to 7 feet above flood stage in most of Nebraska and Iowa before continuing into Missouri where it may rise 10 feet above flood stage in several places. The places in most danger of flooding include the small towns of

Hamburg, Blencoe and Pacific Junction in Iowa; South Sioux City, Rulo and Plattsmouth in Nebraska; and St. Joseph, Mo.