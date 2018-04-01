Smart Decision 2013: Use Tax
Mid-Missouri - Six counties voted tonight on whether or not to pass a use tax.
Normally you are supposed to pay a use tax when you purchase an item and don't pay your home state's sale tax. For example, when you buy something in another state and bring it home.
Here are the results for the six counties:
Cooper County: Yes - 1001 Votes No - 691 Passed
Gasconada: Yes - 828 No - 940 Failed
Howard: Yes - 643 No - 470 Passed
Moniteau: Yes - 674 No: 556 Passed
Morgan: Yes - 1061 No: 830 Passed
Randolph: Yes - 889 No: 678 Passed
In Gasconade, the failure to pass the tax could cost the county up to $60,000.
