Smart Decision 2013: Use Tax

Mid-Missouri - Six counties voted tonight on whether or not to pass a use tax.

Normally you are supposed to pay a use tax when you purchase an item and don't pay your home state's sale tax. For example, when you buy something in another state and bring it home.

Here are the results for the six counties:

Cooper County: Yes - 1001 Votes No - 691 Passed

Gasconada: Yes - 828 No - 940 Failed

Howard: Yes - 643 No - 470 Passed

Moniteau: Yes - 674 No: 556 Passed

Morgan: Yes - 1061 No: 830 Passed

Randolph: Yes - 889 No: 678 Passed

In Gasconade, the failure to pass the tax could cost the county up to $60,000.