Smart Decision 2014: Live blog follows election results, reaction

3 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, November 04 2014 Nov 4, 2014 Tuesday, November 04, 2014 6:00:00 PM CST November 04, 2014 in News
By: Matt Kalish, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director

COLUMBIA - Republican candidates and causes prevailed in many contests in Missouri's 2014 mid-term election. For final vote totals on races and referendums across mid-Missouri check  our elections page.

Missouri voters approved amendments to the constitution which on evidence in child sexual abuse cases and legislative budget controls, while rejecting amendments that would have tied teacher evaluations to standardized testing and allowed early voting for just six days prior to an election. 

Columbia voters said no to raising taxes to fund more police and firefighters and raising fees on developers.

This live blog provided updates on results and reaction from social media on major contests and referendums.

Final results are shown in green in some tweets.

Hartzler wins

Boone County GOP congradulates Basye

Rowden wins

Propositions 1 and 2 both fail

Basye defeats Wright

Shaw, Dietzel and McCollum all win

Riddle defeats Schieffer, takes Senate seat

Super Majority retained in state house, senate.

Amendment 6 defeated

KOMU 8’s Michael Doudna is at Uprise Bakery where supporters of Amendment Two are gathered. Results show wide approval for the proposal, which would make prior criminal acts allowable in the prosecution of child sex abuse cases.

 

Fitzwater beats Backer in the 49th District.

Jim Hansen wins election to Missouri House

Jay Houghton wins reelection, 100 percent precincts in.

Lindell Shumake wins in 43rd District

Democrat John Wright is down in early returns.

Blaine Luetkemeyer reacts to results showing him with a strong lead.

AP says Amendment 6 is defeated

Lobbiyst for anti-Amendment 3 group Missouri State Teachers Association applauds voters

On the 4th Congressional District:

 

More reaction on Amendment 3 regarding teacher evaluations, which early results show failing by a large margin:

Randolph county

From an Ashland Resident

Updates on a few races in Cole County

From Auditor Tom Schweich’s watch party in Clayton. Democrats did not run a candidate against the incumbent.

Boone County Republicans are watching the results come in:

From the Basye watch party:

City councilman Karl Skala hosts a watch party in favor of proposition 2

Absentee ballots are tallied for Columbia’s two propositions.

The race in the 47th District

Columbia ballot propositions

Watch parties are getting underway.

Lobbyist James Harris comments on the potential gains for Missouri House Republican

We'll have results throughout the evening.

KOMU 8 News' Facebook users weigh in on the importance of voting.

Gov. Jay Nixon's Twitter blunder is getting a lot of comments on Twitter and Facebook.

Jefferson City resident Brittany Belt

Columbia resident Jeremy Trotter

The union representing the Columbia Police Department encourages residents to get out to the polls

A group opposing Amendment 3 tweets against the measure

Most of the tweets mentioning Missouri's Amendment 3 have been against it. The proposal would, in part, make teacher evaluation hinge on standardized testing.

Republican nominee for state senate Jay Ashcroft fills out his ballot with his family. He’s the son of former US Attorney General and Governor John Ashcroft

Jefferson City resident Lindsay Pantaleo tweets her support for incumbent Rep. Travis Fitzwater.

The major parties tweeted encouragement throughout the day.

This Kansas City reporter made a point about how every votes makes a difference.

Gov. Jay Nixon got to the polls early.

Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt votes at Gladstone Baptist Church

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri legislators will hold press conference
Missouri legislators will hold press conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the House and Senate leadership are set to hold a joint press conference at 7:45... More >>
12 minutes ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU student suspected in Columbia shooting arrested in Texas
UPDATE: MU student suspected in Columbia shooting arrested in Texas
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said an MU student suspected in an April 26 shooting was arrested Wednesday in Ward... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Barry Odom recognized as a champion outside of football
Barry Odom recognized as a champion outside of football
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Football Head Coach Barry Odom was recognized today as the "Champion" of SafetyNet of Missouri. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 2:49:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Nationwide 'paintball wars' strike mid-Missouri
Nationwide 'paintball wars' strike mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A dangerous social media trend involving paintball guns is making its way around the nation. The "Guns Down,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 2:29:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

360 view: Columbia man's Americana collection worth nearly $100,000
360 view: Columbia man's Americana collection worth nearly $100,000
COLUMBIA - When Eddie Hedrick first moved to Columbia in 1985, his basement was unfinished. He needed a place to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Lawsuit: Kansas City sold impounded cars, didn't tell owner
Lawsuit: Kansas City sold impounded cars, didn't tell owner
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that Kansas City sold several impounded vehicles without notifying the owner.... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 1:45:42 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Sen. McCaskill's roundtable addresses health care dilemmas
Sen. McCaskill's roundtable addresses health care dilemmas
COLUMBIA – Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, invited various health care professionals and patients alike to the Family Health Center Thursday... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 1:27:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man killed in shooting on Greeley Drive, CPD investigating
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting on Greeley Drive, CPD investigating
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed Robert Eugene Jennings, 43, was killed after a shooting on the 3700 block... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Judge: No video cameras in courtroom for Greitens' trial
Judge: No video cameras in courtroom for Greitens' trial
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Video cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom when Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens goes to... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 11:55:00 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Political reform group submits petition to change Missouri's constitution
Political reform group submits petition to change Missouri's constitution
JEFFERSON CITY - Political reform group Clean Missouri submitted a petition with more than 346,000 signatures to the state secretary's... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 11:50:00 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Two teens arrested, two juveniles in custody after attempted robbery
Two teens arrested, two juveniles in custody after attempted robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested two teenagers and took two juveniles into custody saying they tried to rob a Jimmy... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Greitens probe costs House $15K for court reporters
Greitens probe costs House $15K for court reporters
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has spent at least $15,000 on court reporters to transcribe its work as... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 9:36:40 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Former suburban Kansas City teacher charged with sex crimes
Former suburban Kansas City teacher charged with sex crimes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban Kansas City teacher and swim coach has been charged with sex crime... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 9:16:05 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Police investigate killing of 14-year-old in St. Louis
Police investigate killing of 14-year-old in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities said a 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in St. Louis. Police said the... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 9:10:49 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Spring storm topples trees, power lines in Kansas, Missouri
Spring storm topples trees, power lines in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a spring storm has churned up strong winds and at least one tornado that... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 8:20:45 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

TV footage shows police apparently beating suspect
TV footage shows police apparently beating suspect
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating two officers who were caught in aerial television footage apparently beating... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 7:55:12 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Two arrested in Fulton for stolen car, narcotics
Two arrested in Fulton for stolen car, narcotics
FULTON - Police arrested two men Wednesday after finding a stolen car and several bags of narcotics. Darrell Sanders,... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 4:15:00 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

Jefferson City police hope to keep teens sober and safe
Jefferson City police hope to keep teens sober and safe
JEFFERSON CITY - Police will be out in greater numbers over the next 10 days to combat impaired teen driving.... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 3:31:00 AM CDT May 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 75°
9pm 74°
10pm 73°
11pm 70°