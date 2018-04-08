SMART Program Contributes to Alcohol Safety

Servers at bars and restaurants must pass the online test in order to serve alcohol.

SMART coordinator Mike McBride said, "We've had over a 70% increase in servers who stop serving someone because they were intoxicated in the past week, and over a 60% increase in servers who have stopped serving someone because they were underage in the past week.

Not everyone at this meeting has enrolled their servers in the SMART program. The Heidelberg uses a different program to train their servers.

"We did Code. It was an old training system. This one seems like it's very similar," commented Heidelberg manager Rusty Walls.

Walls said the Heidelberg will likely switch to the SMART program in the future.

"Well the thing about it is it's nice, it's online. You don't have to get a whole staff meeting with all sorts of conflicting schedules," said Walls. "People can do it on their own time, so it makes it much easier to bring everyone down and they don't have to do it, right, at the same time."

Smart program research shows server training can lower nighttime DWI crashes by 17%. More than 3,000 servers throughout the state have taken the SMART training.