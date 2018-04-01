Smith and Madison Named to Lombardi Watch List

COLUMIA - University of Missouri football standouts Jacquies Smith and Brad Madison have been named to the pre-season watch list for the 2011 Rotary Lombardi Award, given annually to the nation's top collegiate down lineman.

Smith, a senior defensive end, makes the list after enjoying a stellar junior season in 2010, when he was a 2nd-Team All-Big 12 honoree. He started all 13 games at end and was second on the team in both tackles for loss (10.0) and quarterback sacks (5.5). He finished his junior season with 35 tackles, and added two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles (one of which he returned 53 yards for a score against Kansas State, and blocked one field goal.

Joining Smith on the Lombardi watch list is junior DE Brad Madison, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2010 as well. Despite not being a full-time starter, Madison led the Tigers in tackles for loss (11.0) and quarterback sacks (7.5), while earning 2nd-Team All-Big 12 acclaim. Madison is also on the pre-season watch list for the Nagurski Award.