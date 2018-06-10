Smith Announces Clemsen as Assistant Coach

COLUMBIA - Mizzou head wrestling coach Brian Smith announced the hire of assistant coach Alex Clemsen. Clemsen is a Moberly and he is back in Columbia after a five year stint as an assitant at Virginia.

Clemsen has coached 38 NCAA qualifiers, six All-Americans, and eight ACC champions. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 11 nationally during the 2012-2013 season, the best in program history. That season, the Cavs earned a 15th place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Clemsen was an All-American wrestler and four-time NCAA qualifier at Edinboro. He finished his career with a 121-35 record.