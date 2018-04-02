Smith's 3 touchdown passes lead Chiefs over Texans, 27-20

HOUSTON (AP) - Alex Smith threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Kansas City Chiefs built a big lead and held on for a 27-20 victory over the mistake-prone Houston Texans on Sunday.

Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter, the first one coming after Kansas City intercepted Brian Hoyer on his first throw as a Texan.

The Chiefs were up by 14 in the second quarter when Justin Houston sacked Hoyer, forcing a fumble. Kansas City recovered it and a 7-yard touchdown reception by Jamaal Charles pushed the lead to 27-6.

Hoyer struggled in his debut before Ryan Mallett took over with about six m