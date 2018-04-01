Smith Tops in Sacks at MU

Former Missouri tiger Justin Smith bullied his way through college lineman and into the NFL.

A new Mr. Smith is now on top of the Missouri all-time sack chart.

Brian Smith came to Mizzou only weighing 205 pounds, but at least one teammate knew the defensive end was deceiving.

"I played against him in high school two years and I helped him set Texas high school state record for sacks. He got me four times my senior year when we played him," said Mizzou Maftey, David Overstreet.

"They thought I was going to be a receiver. Pretty funny," said Smith.

Nothing funny about it for opposing quarterbacks. Smith started his sacking three seasons ago against Middle Tennessee State. But his celebrating got him in trouble.

"I actually sacked this dude and I threw the towel back at him. It was like my first sack. I was crunked. I was a red shirt freshman. They got on me about throwing the towel at him," recalls Smith.

Smith matured and the sacks continued.The redshirt junior is only up to 235 lbs, but it's not the bulk. He's worried about just getting to the quarterback.

"You'd think you'd be able to push him around, but he gets off the ball so fast and some of the moves he has are amazing. We watched film from the game and you see him get off that line, man, and he's hitting people with moves and they don't even get a chance to put their hands on him," said teammate David Overstreet.

"He's unbelievable. He's really good. When I'm not in I'm usually watching him," said temmate Defensive end Stryker Sulak.

Smith with a sense for the sack has been doing in with record breaking style, a goal since his first trip to the MU campus.

"On my recruiting trip I came and looked at the goal board and saw Justin Smith on there, and I told my brother-in-law I'm going to take that record," Smith said.

Mission accomplished...

Smith says his most memorable moment came two years ago against the Huskers.

"They were going for an option and right when the quarterback turned I was right there in his face and he fumbled the ball."

"That's one thing I want to develop while I'm here. A want to. He's always going. His motor," said Sulak.

Freshman Stryker Sulak doesn't only want Smith's motor he's already eyeing the new sack record which sits at 23 after the Kansas game.

"I don't know. That's a high number, I don't know if i'll ever touch, but I want to though," Sulak said.