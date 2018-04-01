Smithfield Foods Buys ConAgra Meats

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--SmithfieldFoods-C 07-31 0104 AP-MO--Smithfield Foods-ConAgra Foods,0078 Smithfield Foods to acquire most of ConAgra's branded meats SMITHFIELD, Va. (AP) -- Smithfield Foods says it's buying most of the branded meats business of ConAgra Foods for about 575 (m) million dollars in cash and stock. The largest global hog producer and pork processor said today the 15 plants it's acquiring have combined sales of one-point-eight (b) billion dollars. The sale includes plants in Kansas City and Junction City, Kansas, and in Carthage, Missouri. Virginia-based Smithfield owns Farmland Foods of Kansas City. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-31-06 1102EDT