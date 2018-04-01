Smithfield to honor agreements in Missouri

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Missouri officials said that Smithfield Foods has agreed to follow restrictions placed on hog producer Premium Standard Farms, which Smithfield acquired last month. The conditions were part of a 1999 court order. They include installing technology to reduce odor and waste from hog farms in five northern Missouri counties. Smithfield must also promise to buy a certain percentage of hogs from Missouri farmers, and honor existing contracts with Missouri suppliers. Smithfield also has agreed to hire 75 new full-time workers for its expanded Milan plant and will use the Department of Homeland Security's new system to make sure workers are legally in the country. Smithfield, based in Smithfield, Virginia, acquired Kansas City-based Premium Standard Farms last month for $674 million.