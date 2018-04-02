Smithsonian Exhibit to Open in Fulton

FULTON - The first Smithsonian Institution exhibition at the National Churchill Museum will open Friday afternoon. A ribbon cutting ceremony and reception will unveil "The Way We Worked," and the exhibit lasts from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Officials expect the exhibit to show how work became a central element in American culture. The event is free and open to the public. "The Way We Worked" will be open until March 10.

(Photo courtesy of Westminster College)