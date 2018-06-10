Smoke detector saves mother and 3 children from fire

JEFFERSON CITY - A mother and her three children were safe Tuesday after an early-morning fire damaged their home.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire just after midnight on Boss Terrace Drive in Jefferson City. The Red Cross said the First Fire Company reported a fire on the first floor of the home with heavy smoke coming from the front door.

The mother told the Red Cross she was asleep on the second floor and woke up to the sound of smoke detectors and got herself and her children out.

According to the Red Cross, fire crews had the kitchen fire under control within 10 minutes. Smoke and flames caused heavy damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house.

The Jefferson City Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.