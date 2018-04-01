Smoke Testing in Sewer Lines Confuses Residents

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Department conducted smoke testing throughout the sewer systems in various areas Monday morning.

According to the City of Columbia's website, the Public Works Department teamed up with TREKK Design Group to locate defects in the sanitary sewer collection system. The Columbia fire department received five reports of smoke and some residents were confused by the white, odorless, fumes.

Withrow Electric Owner Mary Withrow said there was so much smoke during a testing last week that she and her daughter had to evactuate the office building for more than 30 minutes.

"Right when she opened the door it was as if there was a fire, it was that thick. It choking but it was very, very, very thick and you couldn't even see probably two feet in front of you. That's how thick it was, " Withrow said.

Officials plan on testing the sewers in the areas of Broadway to the north side of Interstate 70 and east side of Stadium to the west side of Highway 63. No other parts of Columbia will be tested. The testing started August 8th and will continue through October.

The smoke can detect defects such as roof downspouts, uncapped cleanouts, driveway drains, stairwell drains, yard or area drains, window-well drains, foundation-perimeter drains and defective service pipes.

If you are in the area, please be aware that this testing is happening.