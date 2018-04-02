Smoky Flight Leads to Tense Landing

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A smoky smell on a jet makes for a tense landing at Lambert Airport in St. Louis. The Delta Connection flight landed safely this morning and no one was hurt. About three dozen passengers and crew members aboard the jet say they noticed a smoky smell in the cabin as they prepared to land. The flight was operated by Chautauqua Airlines. Officials with the Indianapolis-based carrier say they could not immediately give information on the cause of the smell. Passengers were taken by shuttle from the runway to the terminal. The flight originated in Cincinnati. St. Louis was the destination.