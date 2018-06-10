Snakes, Chameleon Stolen From St. Louis Aquarium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police continue to search for five snakes, including a rare albino boa constrictor, and a chameleon stolen from the World Aquarium in St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that employees found the reptiles missing on May 19. Police say they are seeking a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

One of the snakes is a 6-foot-long albino boa constrictor. Another missing boa constrictor is 5 feet long. All told, the animals are worth more than $10,000.

The snakes are not venomous but World Aquarium president Leonard Sonnenschein says the albino snake is aggressive and will bite in self-defense.