Snaring a Win

"I've lost about 20 pounds since I've been here," said one marcher. Others said they lost 10-30 pounds each.

Ed Dempsey of Drum Corps International said, "Bobby Knight, when he was coaching at Indiana, he watched a corps rehearse. He said, 'You know what? If my team ever practiced this hard, they would be unbeatable.'"

Robert Marino, a DCI Bass Technician, said, "They're marching at tempos, you know, this fast. And, if you try to move your feet that fast, it's very difficult. They rehearse at least 55 hours for each minute of that final performance. A lot of students who do this are studying music. They want to be a music educator or performer."

DCI will perform in Columbia, July 29.


