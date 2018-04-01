Sneak Peak of Mizzou Basketball at Annual Black & Gold Game

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball will provide a sneak preview of the 2011-12 season under first-year Head Coach Frank Haith for Tiger fans this Friday when it plays in the annual Black & Gold Game at Mizzou Arena. Tipoff for the scrimmage is set for 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the scrimmage are only $5, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia. Admission is free for Mizzou Students with a valid ID, and parking for all fans is free.

An autograph session by the team will be held for Tiger fans in the north concourse of Mizzou Arena from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

The Tigers will begin their exhibition season on the road with the One State, One Spirit Classic at Missouri Southern in Joplin, Missouri, on Oct. 30th at 5:30 p.m., to benefit Joplin tornado relief efforts. The first home exhibition game is set for Nov. 2nd against Truman State, followed by an exhibition game against former Mizzou player and coach Kim Anderson and his Central Missouri squad on Nov. 7th. The regular season begins on Nov. 11th with another in-state matchup against Southeast Missouri State.