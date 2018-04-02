Sneezing into Spring

"I try to avoid cutting the grass," Dustin Gehrig, an allergy sufferer, said. "But you know the grass needs to be cut so, I can't really avoid it that good."

One doctor in Columbia hopes to change the allergy problem with a more natural solution.

Dr. Hana Solomon is the inventor of Nasopure, a nasal irrigation system she said helps clean out dirty noses.

"I think it's a reasonable thing to first remove the irritants and then if you still need some medication go down that road," Solomon said. "But, just like when your hands are muddy you would wash them first. It makes sense to wash the bodies filter."

Solomon said she believes in searching for alternative medical solutions.

"Although it's not very sexy so to speak it is very effective and efficient in cleaning the nasal passages," Solomon said.

Although allergy specialists may not agree about treatment, they do agree about the impact allergies have on sufferers.

"Oh, they can interfere massively, with people being able to go outside or other types of allergies, being able to, say a dust allergic person is going to have trouble going into antique stores, going into older homes...so yeah, yeah big impact on people's lives," Dr. Karen Calhoun said.

Specialists also said allergies are not to be underestimated.

"Don't suffer in silence. If the simple measures that you can do at home aren't keeping things under control come find someone who can help you," Calhoun said.

Missourians now have a few more treatment options when the seasons change.