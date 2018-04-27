Snow and cold weather make for slick roads

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it had roughly two dozen accident reports today due to winter weather and icy road conditions.

Most areas throughout mid-Missouri accumulated roughly 1-2" of snow throughout the day. Although the snow has stopped, the cold weather could lead to icy road conditions throughout the area.

According to the MoDOT map mid-Missouri roads are partially covered in spots throughout the area. There appears to be no trouble with roads in the southern part of the state, but the roads appear to get worse as your travel east on I-70 toward St. Louis.