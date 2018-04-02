Snow Brings Preparations

Winter weather is back and with the snow and ice comes a lot of preparation. Drivers all over mid-Missouri are gearing up for the next couple of months by getting all the necessities for a safer trip in case of a snow storm.

"It's been very hectic. A lot of people are buying ice melt, tube sand and shovels," said Jeff Kendall of ACE Hardware. "Everybody's kind of waiting until the last minute to buy what they need to get through the night."

Along with the tubes of sand and ice melt, Kendall suggests keeping an ice scraper, a hat, gloves, blankets, and a pair of boots in your car in case of emergencies. Mid-Missouri drivers might only be preparing for winter weather now, but MoDOT says its snow crews have been preparing for this day since June.

"We're pretty much ready to go with our equipment and our people," explained MoDOT's Eric Schroeter. "Our crews are already out tonight, we'll be out all night long and the crews will be at it again in the morning."

Schroeter says drivers can help his crews by staying a safe distance from machines while they clear roads. He also says drivers need to slow down in winter conditions.