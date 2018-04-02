Snow Causes Traffic Accidents

Traffic was slow Thursday morning at the Interstate 70 and Highway 63 interchange in Columbia.

I-70 West was shut down Thursday morning for about 45 minutes because of a big accident. I-70 East also shut down just West of Columbia because of an accident at the Missouri River bridge. Although Highway 63 did not shut down, several drivers still ended up in the ditch. Road crews are out all across Boone County, clearing roads and salting some of the dangerous roadways. But just because the highway is clear doesn't mean it's safe to let your guard down.