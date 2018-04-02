Snow Collapses Mo. Buildings, Closes Road

FAYETTE, Mo. - Heavy snow has apparently caused the partial collapse of some buildings in a central Missouri town and led to the closure of a state highway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Tuesday night that it has shut down a stretch of Missouri Route 240 in Fayette after debris spilled on it. The department said the second story of a building fell down, and the roof of an adjacent building also collapsed.

The department said the building failures apparently were caused by heavy snow.

No injuries were reported.