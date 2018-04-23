Snow, freezing rain causing problems in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another round of winter weather is hammering parts of Missouri - again.

Freezing rain and snow were falling in several areas of the state, with southern Missouri taking the worst of it. Several school districts called off classes as freezing rain fell Wednesday in the Springfield area.

Snow was falling in St. Louis and in southeast Missouri. Forecasters were calling for up to 8 inches of snow in some southern Missouri counties. Roads were slippery by midday Wednesday, with several accidents reported.

The wintry weather should be short-lived. Most areas of the state are expected to see temperatures in the 50s by the weekend.