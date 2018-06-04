Snow Helps Jefferson City Police Arrest Possible Burglars

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to a citizens's call of a possible burglary in progress at JT's Kwik Shop on Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m. A witness heard a loud banging noise and saw three men trying to break into the business. Officers arrested 24-year-old Byron Williams, 34-year-old Julio Smith and 18-year-old Keshawn Sayles for attempted burglary in second degree. All suspects were taken to the Cole County jail.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspects fled the area, but officers were able to trace their direction through the snow to the 700 block of East McCarty Street. Two suspects were arrested at that location, and a third was arrested in the 300 block of Cherry Street where he was hiding from officers.