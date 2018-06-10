Snow Hits Versailles Early and Quick

VERSAILLES-It took only ninety minutes for Versailles' residents to get an inch and a half of snow Tuesday morning.

City snowplows and salt trucks hit the streets starting at 7:00 a.m.

Just like many areas in Mid-Missouri, Versailles is predicted to get around eight inches of snow.

Some Versailles residents and businesses started their snowstorm preparations early.

A Versailles gas station employee said customers lined up Monday night to buy gas, food, and drinks, in case they got "snowed in."

A food distribution program originally planned for Tuesday was postponed and moved to next week in anticipation of the snowstorm.

The Versailles Public Works Department says it will have two plow trucks running throughout the day.