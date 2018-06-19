Snow Prompts Mo. House to Cancel Hearings

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The winter weather spreading across much of Missouri has caused the cancellation of a few afternoon House committee hearings.

Hearings on budget proposals for education, mental health, public safety and social services were called off Tuesday after snow blanketed Jefferson City.

The House Chief Clerk also officially closed House operations at 1:30 p.m. because of the weather. A House Insurance Policy Committee dinner scheduled for tonight at Jefferson City Country Club was also called off.

The afternoon snow didn't halt all legislative activity. Two Senate committees met, and evening House hearings were still scheduled.

Both the House and Senate are scheduled to resume work Wednesday morning.