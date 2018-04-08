Snow Pushing Schools into Summer

"The biggest disadvantage is that it shortens the time from schooling ending and summer school starting," Huff said.

This wouldn't be the first time lawmakers have pardoned students from going to school through the summer but it doesn't happen very often. If the resolution passes schools will have the option to cut the school year short but would not be required to quit early.

But just because Huff knows it will be difficult to reschedule events at the end of the year, doesn't mean he fully supports the bill.

"You know, I have mixed feelings, I want kids to be in school as much as possible, but at the same time when we have summer school starting in June, and starting to get wrapped up in June. It sure would be nice to have that kind of flexibility for the school district to decide," said Huff.

Huff isn't alone in his caution toward the bill. One co-sponsor says he isn't excited about kids missing school, but doesn't see any other choice.