Snow Slows Holiday Travel

COOPER COUNTY - Holiday traveling in mid-Missouri took longer than normal on Friday because of snow and winter weather conditions. Drivers who stopped at a rest area along Interstate 70 in Cooper County said the roads were not too bad, but the majority of drivers said they were taking it slow. Travelers said Friday's road conditions are adding hours of extra travel time to their day.



"It's about seven hours. Usually it's about six, but I'm taking it extra slow," said Chad Frazee.



Drivers said while the roads were wet along Interstate 70, the traffic was moving steady. Frazee who was traveling from Cape Girardeau to Hale, near Chillicothe, said other drivers needed to be more cautious. He recommended driving slower and wanted drivers to be sure they turned on their headlights.



Cheryl Bicknell was traveling from Denver to Illinois on Friday. Bicknell thought the traffic on the roads was pretty average. "Out here it seems like normal Christmas, maybe even a little light, lighter than I thought," said Bicknell.



Despite the delays, many drivers said they were happy to have the snow. John Richmond was traveling across the state from St. Louis to Kansas City and said the snow added a special spark to the holiday season, so drivers should slow down and enjoy the view.



Richmond said, "It's Christmas and you like to have the snow and you hope everybody's safe."

