Snyder a No Show at Press Conference

Wednesday, March 29 2006

A printed statement from Wally Bley, speaking on behalfof Snyder stated that Snyder and the University had not yet signeda written agreement.

The statement read:
"Coach Snyder and theUniversity have not yet signed an agreement; until that is done itwould not be fair to the University or anyone involved to give aninterview. When an agreement is in place, Coach Snyder will makehimself available to the media."

"When I heard it I was stunnedbecause I had no idea that was coming," said Marshall Brown, MissouriForward. "But there are different challenges thrown at you in life andit's just how you respond to it."

Missouri Athletic DirectorMike Alden says he's surprised about the timing of the resignation. OnThursday Quin didn't plan on quitting. On Friday, a different story.But Alden still sees success in Snyder's future.

"He's a solidcoach, he's a good person, he cares about our kids. He cares aboutMizzou and the fact of the matter is that he's going to go on and he'sgoing to do great things," Alden said.

Great things came few and far between for Snyder at Missouri.

"Sometimes there are factors in sport that no one has any control over," Alden said.

Like Ricky Clemons. Possibly the root of Missouri's misery.

"Therewas quite a bit of negativity that enveloped our program for over ayear. That impacts you on recruiting, that impacts you on image wise,that impacts you on performance," he said.

And in college athletics, performance is what counts the most.

"Froma business perspective the A.D. was looking at he can't be here andthey need more wins and so they're trying to go with a change," saidKevin Young, Missouri Center.

But the players say they didn't want the change.

"I still would like that man on the sidelines coaching me in my last couple games," said Jimmy McKinney, Missouri Guard.

Missouri Forward Thomas Gardner aggress.

"Beenhard, he was the guy I came here to play for. Coach was the guy Iwanted to play for and it's tough with him not celebrating this winwith me," said Gardner.

Alden says he has not put together asearch committee for a new head coach yet, but he's always prepared forthe possibility of starting a search for a new coach.

Quin Snyder Through the Years
1986 - 1989 - Attended Duke University and played on the men's basketball team
1988 - Named to the All-ACC Tournament Team
1989 - Served as co-captain for Duke University men's basketball team
1989 - Named GTE/Co-SIDA Academic All-American
1989 - Attended training camp with the Indiana Pacers
1990 - Worked for the Duke University Management Company
1991 - Became a graduate student at Duke University
1993 - 1995 - Assistant Head Coach at Duke University
1995 - Graduated from Duke Law School and Duke's Faqua School of Business
1996 - Assistant Coach for the Los Angeles Clippers
1997 - 1999 - Associate Head Coach at Duke University
April 7, 1999 - Named MU head basketball coach
Feb. 10, 2006 - Resigned as MU head basketball coach

