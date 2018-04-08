Snyder's Resignation Investigation Complete

When you thought the whole Quin Snyder episode was dying down a bit, details in this investigation will get people talking about it again.

In a 12 page memo released by Dalton Wright and Jean Paul Bradshaw there seems to be a lot of "he said, he said."

For the first time we hear from Gary Link.

Link asked two questions of Alden. First he asked if Snyder resigned would he be made whole, to which Alden answered "Yes."

He then asked if there was any chance that there would be a change of mind regarding Snyder's future. Link said that Alden said "No" that the Chancellor, President, and Don Walsworth were all on board."

However, in a statement released today from UM President Elson Floyd he confirms that "Curator Don Walsworth and I neither endorsed or authorized seeking Coach Snyder's departure before the end of the 2005-2006 season."

This afternoon at 3 p.m., President Floyd, and the two investigators Bradshaw, and Wright will have a news conference to answer questions about the report.

MU is hoping that this report will help it communicate better in the future.