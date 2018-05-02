So far, few Syrian refugees in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Thousands of Syrian refugees are fleeing the Middle East, but so far, few are making their way to St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis region has accepted 29 Syrian refugees so far this year. Maggie Crane, a spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay, says another 20 are expected by the end of the year.
The exodus of Syrians from the Middle East has accelerated in recent weeks, with Europe the predominate destination. Germany has said it could take in more than 50,000 refugees a year.
More News
Grid
List
CENTRALIA – April was a dry month. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there was only five inches... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mosquitoes are carrying diseases at alarming... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee looking into scandals involving Gov. Eric Greitens said in a report Wednesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday morning it is dropping the "Boy" from the name of its... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Documents show a company owned by one of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:30... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House Democrats are demanding that the Republican leadership launch immediate impeachment proceedings against GOP... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Sen. Roy Blunt met with educators, students and city officials on Wednesday to talk about federal funding for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri business owners, workers and supporters submitted a petition in support of a minimum wage increase on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ms. Schmidt’s fourth grade class at Paxton Keeley Elementary School celebrated with a pizza party Tuesday afternoon after... More >>
in
HILLSBORO (AP) — A service dog in training that went missing after a car crash in eastern Missouri has been... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A northwest Missouri woman has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — Five men have been convicted of stealing more than 60 firearms from a southeast Missouri... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed a father as he was... More >>
in
BELLEVIEW (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned after falling off a rock cliff and into a water-filled... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One local woman is reflecting on her decision to vote for President Trump after some have criticized... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri business leaders are trying to raise minimum wage in Missouri. A press conference is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police have identified an MU student as the suspect in a April 26 shooting. They say... More >>
in