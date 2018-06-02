Sobriety Checkpoint Conducted Over the Weekend

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department conducted a Sobriety Checkpoint in the 6700 Block of Highway VV over the weekend. Police arrested two individuals for driving with a suspended and revoked license. Five subjects were given field sobriety tests roadside, but none were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Approximately 74 vehicles were checked during the checkpoint.

These searches were done with the assistance of the Columbia Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.