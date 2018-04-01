Sobriety Checkpoint Yields Multiple Arrests in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested multiple people Saturday night at a sobriety checkpoint in Northeast Columbia.

In a joint effort with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Sheriff's Department set up a checkpoint in the 4300 block of Mexico Gravel Road.

During the checkpoint the law enforcement departments made:

- 6 misdemeanor arrests for driving while intoxicated-alcohol

- 3 citations/arrests for driving with a suspended or revoked license

- 2 arrests for outstanding warrants

- 1 stolen vehicle recovered

- 1 citation issued for no valid drivers license

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said an unknown suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle after the suspect evaded the checkpoint, drove the vehicle into a nearby field, and fled on foot.

Authorities did not catch the suspect and the suspect's identity is unknown at this time.

Approximately 150 - 200 vehicles were given sobriety checks.