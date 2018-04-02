Sobriety Checkpoints Active in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Students are flooding back into town, and local law enforcement is joining forces and cracking down on impaired drivers to make sure everyone stays safe. Beginning Thursday night, the Columbia Police Department plans to increase law enforcement to keep drunk drivers off of the road.



From 10 pm to 4 am, drivers may run into sobriety checkpoints at intersections like Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63.



Columbia Police, Boone County Sheriff's Department, and MUPD will all be setting up checkpoints in various locations throughout the area.



Drivers can face some severe consequences if they get caught driving while intoxicated.



First time offenders will be suspended for at least thirty days.



The second time intoxicated drivers will lose their licenses for a year, face up to a year in jail, and receive $1,000 dollar fines.



If drivers fail to learn their lesson, third-time convicted drivers could spend up to seven years in prison, could pay 5,000 fines, and could lose their licenses for a decade.

MUPD Captain Brian Weimer says that even though law enforcement is stepping up enforcement efforts this weekend, the efforts will continue after Sunday. All year long, law enforcement says it will do its best to prevent drunk driving.

