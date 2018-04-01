Social media threat results in Fulton teen's arrest

FULTON -- A South Callaway High School student is accused of sending out a threatening Snapchat.

Police said the snap featured a photo of Gage Quick displaying a pistol and was captioned, "Y'all better be ready for what goin down when get back to school."

Quick was arrested late last night after school administrative staff told police about the snap.

The 17-year-old was located at a residence in Fulton and taken into custody. He was transferred to the Callaway County Jail and is facing charges of making a terrorist threat.

Quick posted bail and has been released after posting bond.