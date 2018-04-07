Social Media will be Focus of All-Star Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Social media will be embraced in a big way when the All-Star game hits Kansas City.

From a downtown office, teams of social media enthusiasts are planning to monitor the tweets, Facebook posts and Foursquare check-ins of fans in a bid to share information about the city and address trouble spots.

The Kansas City Star reports Tuesday that teams will track what people are saying in the days leading up to the July 10 game at Kauffman Stadium. Officials say the monitoring of social networks could answer visitor questions and keep tabs on potential emergencies or traffic problems.

A similar setup was used at this year's Super Bowl in Indianapolis, where tweets were used to spot and fix a problem with a swaying stage.