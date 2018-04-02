Socket Fiber Optic Project On Track Despite Recent Weather

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Socket Internet in Columbia is reaching the end of a federally funded project that will bring fiber optic internet to rural mid-Missouri.

The project has been underway for more than a year and a half and contractors are coming to the end of the ground installation.

"We made a lot of progress last quarter, at this point we have 260 miles of fiber in the ground. And we're about to release two different areas for pre order and they are going to go live in May and June," said Nick Pena, Socket project manager.

Throughtout the duration of the installation process the weather was incredibly unseasonable and posed potential problems.

Pena spoke about the problems, "We benefitted from the drought in that we were able to construct for longer. However right now as the weather comes on we're left with sloppy sorta muddy conditions out on the right of way so we're being more cautious about how we construct things. We're slowing down more in the spring so that we don't leave behind us a path of destruction in the right of way."

Brad Keller of Ridenhour Construction in Jefferson City said the weather brings problems with the installation because of the risk of hurting the land.

"During the drought we struggled with breaking too much of the ground, but now with all of the rain and snow we've had, it's been hard because we're trying to not leave marks in the ground. It's a lot harder to find the telephone wires underground when it's so wet but we just have to move slower when the ground is like this. We learn to work around it and not hurt things along the way," Keller said.

By the end of June all of the Callaway County area will have the option of installing fiber optic internet in their home or business. Socket's goal is to help people access fiber optic and then use it to benefit their home life or business.

For more information on the project please go to this website.