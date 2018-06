Softball Fall Season Continues on Friday

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri softball team looks to continue their winning ways this fall. The Tigers play yet another doubleheader, their third of the season, this time on Friday against St. Louis Community College and Iowa Central Community College. The games begin a 2:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou is 4-0 so far this season, with their latest two games ending in a 10-1 victory over Crowder College and a 5-0 win over Heartland Community College last friday.