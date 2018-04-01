Softball Sisters Share Friendship

"I kind of started because she did. I started because I saw her and she would practice with me," said Katie McMahon, the pitcher who is 11-5 with a 1.03 earned run average. "She really liked it, so I started because I had somebody to look up to, like I look up to her because she did it."

Her sister, Marcie, the outfielder in the family, is batting .258 and has driven in a dozen runs. She added, "We traveled together all the time. We slept in the same hotel room and stuff like that. We were just forced to be together all the time and that really brought us closer together."

Coach Wendy Spratt said they're more than just sisters: they're teammates.

"They really are able to count on each other and they're best friends as well as sisters and you don't always see that," said Spratt. "And that's, I think, a great example to the rest of the team as well."

Columbia College swept a doubleheader in Hannibal on Tuesday, winning 7-5 and 6-2. The Cougars have won 25 straight games, improving their record to 31-10.