Softball Wins Two More at Demarini Invitational

Saturday, March 10 2012
Source: mutigerscom

COLUMBIA - The No. 12 Missouri softball team continued its domination at the DeMarini Invitational on Saturday afternoon, once again sweeping the Alcorn State Lady Braves and the Boise State Broncos. Mizzou knocked off Alcorn State 9-1 in five innings before taking down the Broncos by an 8-0 score.

With the victory over Alcorn State, head coach Ehren Earleywine picked up his 400th career win as a head coach, just one week after picking up win No. 250 as Mizzou's head coach at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. Freshman Bailey Erwin and redshirt junior Chelsea Thomas earned victories in the circle on Saturday, helping Mizzou improve to 14-3 on the year.

Mizzou 9, Alcorn State 1 (5)
The Missouri bats were alive right from the get-go, as the Tigers scored five runs on five hits in the first inning to take the early lead over Alcorn State Saturday afternoon. RBI singles by Kelsea Roth, Nicole Hudson, Angela Randazzo, and Ashtin Stephens plated runs for the Tigers.

The Tigers added three more runs later, ignited by a base hit and stolen base by Jenna Marston to lead off the inning. She came in to score on a single by Ashley Fleming to make it 6-1. After Roth walked, Hudson doubled to right field to score Fleming. Roth would come in to score on a wild pitch. The game ended in the bottom of the fifth on an unearned run with two outs.

Erwin improved to 3-0 on the year with five innings of three-hit ball, allowing just one run while striking out seven hitters without issuing a walk. Nicole Hudson was a perfect 3-for-3 on the day with two driven in, while Ashley Fleming added two hits and two runs.

Mizzou 8, Boise State 0 (5)
After neither team did any damage in the first, the Tigers tacked on a run in the second to take the lead. Randazzo led off the inning with a double off the wall in center. She would come in to score after a bunt moved her to third and a sacrifice fly by Mackenzie Sykes plated her. Ashtin Stephens started the third by slapping a double down the line in left. A fielding error later in the frame allowed her to score, making it 2-0 Mizzou.

Missouri extended their lead with two more runs in the fourth. With a runner aboard, Marston belted her second triple of the year to drive in a run. Marston scored on a perfectly executed suicide squeeze bunt by Stephens on the next play.

A four-spot in the fifth helped Mizzou walk off on Boise State for the second straight afternoon. Roth walked to lead off the inning and Hudson was hit by a pitch to put two aboard. A base hit by Muller loaded the bases, and Sykes drove in a run with a single to left. After Krebs walked on four pitches to bring in another run, Marston ripped a base hit to bring home a pair and wrap up the game.

Thomas won her sixth straight start to improve to 7-1 on the year. She allowed just four hits and struck out eight without issuing a walk. She hasn't allowed a run in 23.2 consecutive innings.

Marston led the team with three hits while driving in a season-best three RBI. Sykes drove in two runs on the day, a new career best, while Stephens and Krebs each added a hit and a run batted in.

Missouri will wrap up the DeMarini Invitational tomorrow with games against Northern Illinois at 12 p.m. CT and Alcorn State at 2 p.m.

