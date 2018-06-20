Solar Power Waters Organic Farm

A pump that's powered only by the sun.

"What I'm going to be using is the solar energy, so it's renewable," Kuebler added. "It's there everyday."

The average household faucet pumps 2.5 gallons per minute, while Kuebler's pumps 10 times that much: 25 gallons per minute. He paid for the pump with federal money that supports and promotes sustainable farming and ranching in north-central Missouri.

"They really feel it has potential for other farmers to use it, for it to work in their operations and their vegetable operations," said Henry Rentz of Missouri Valley Renewable Energy. "Missouri's behind the rest of the country in renewable sources and needs to get on board with what everyone else is doing."

Kuebler expects to be ready to teach others about solar irrigation by this fall.