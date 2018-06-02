Solar Storm Not Living Up to Expectations

COLUMBIA - According to scientists, the current solar storm is expected to last through Friday morning. However, it is not nearly as strong as anticipated. Scientists originally expected the storm to be the strongest since 2006, but it is turning out to be as strong as the storm in January.

This solar storm was never expected to be a threat to humans, just technology.

The storm was only noticeable through a little cell phone and GPS disruption. This storm pales in comparison to the one on March 13, 1989, which blew capacitors across Quebec's power grid. That storm caused around six million people to be left without power. The strongest documented solar storm was in 1859.

Scientists say this storm is part of an 11 year cycle. They say this cycle is supposed to peak next year and that we will continue to see storms like this until that peak.