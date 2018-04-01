Solarte drives in career-best 6 runs, Padres beat Cards 12-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hedges also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-4 on Tuesday night.

Solarte hit his homer a projected 455 feet over the right-field bullpen in the eighth inning to cap his career night. The Padres had scored six runs over their previous four games combined.

Solarte capitalized on starter Lance Lynn's lack of control with a three-run double in the second. Lynn needed 64 pitches to get through the first three innings. He hit two batters, including opposing starter Clayton Richard, ahead of Solarte.

Hedges' three-run homer off Zach Duke capped a six-run seventh inning that also included three runs off Matt Bowman (3-5). It was Hedges' first homer since Aug. 8.

Richard allowed three homers and four runs in 5 2/3 innings despite entering the game with the NL's best groundball percentage at 59.5 percent. Craig Stammen (1-2) got one out in the sixth for the victory.