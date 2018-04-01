Soldier from Urich killed in Iraq

ATLANTA - An Army sergeant from Missouri was one of three soldiers killed in one incident Monday in Iraq. The Pentagon says 28-year-old Sergeant Shannon Weaver of Urich and two other soldiers died in Baghdad when multiple improvised explosive devices blew up near their vehicle. The three were assigned to the 425th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, Fourth Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division based at Fort Richardson, Alaska.